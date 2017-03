TCF Bank branch robbed in Homewood

A bank robbery was reported Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Homewood.

The robbery happened about 3 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 17830 Halsted St. in Homewood, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect, a black male wearing a Pizza Hut hat, had a gun, Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene.