Team picked to design Obama museum exhibits as architects blab

Jackson Park in Chicago, seen in 2015. President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have selected Jackson Park for the site of their Obama Center / Associated Press

WASHINGTON – The Obama Foundation announced Tuesday the hiring of a New York firm to lead the team designing exhibits for the museum wing of the Obama Center, as former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle explore how their eight years in the White House will be portrayed.

The Obama Center — a library, museum and event complex — will be constructed in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side.

The exhibit design team will be helmed by the New York based Ralph Applebaum Associates. Some Chicago companies will get a cut of the design business, the foundation said.

Chicago area companies and people in line for contracts, the foundation said, are Civic Projects LLC; Normal, and the artists and educators Amanda Williams, Andres Hernandez, an Associate Professor in the Department of Art Education at the Art Institute and Norman Teague.

In order to address South Side Chicago concerns about getting a slice of the Obama Center construction contracts, the foundation said Tuesday “almost half” of the “exhibit design work” will go to female and minority owned companies.

Meanwhile, last week, Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, the husband-wife team picked to design the complex, went public at a forum to share the private conversations they have had with the former first couple about their Center.

Obama and Michelle “suggested the building take on a strong presence of its own,” the architects said.

They spoke about the project at an event with architecture critic Paul Goldberger, who advised the foundation as the Obamas’ were searching for a site and architects.

Goldberger presented the couple with an award at the 2017 Longhouse Winter Benefit at the Lincoln Center in New York.

The foundation I was told, was surprised to see stories generated by Goldberger, Tsien and Williams speaking before a big audience about subjects no one from the foundation is willing to speak to the press on-the-record about.

According to Archdaily.org, Williams said “The library is not only Barack Obama, it’s Michelle Obama – two amazing people, and people who have very different and powerful separate views. So plurality is critical to solving all architectural problems. It can never been done by a single thing, it has to be using the agency of other elements, in particular the garden.

“…Responding to a question about the architects’ relationship with the Obamas (described by Goldberger as ‘sympatico’), Williams drew parallels between the two couples:

“I think he realized nothing could really be done without her, that’s the extraordinary thing, it’s a true relationship. And that’s why we put together the idea of architecture in the garden, because these are as different as Billie and I are, or as Barack and Michelle are. I think it’s a pretty easy relationship because of his respect for her, and her respect for him.”

“I think the interesting thing was, what we talk about is for a set of principles and ideas rather than specific buildings, and then the buildings became an expression of the principles, so in that way it is much more fluid as a process of designing something because first you agree on the principles.”