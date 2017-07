Teen, 2 men wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two 19-year-old men and a teen were wounded Sunday evening in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

They were shot at 8:09 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Ogden when they heard heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

One 19-year-old was shot in the right thigh, and the other man was shot in the left thigh, police said. The 17-year-old boy was shot in the left arm.

They all went to St. Anthony Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.