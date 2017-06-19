Teen boy reported missing from Irving Park

A teenage boy who suffers from behavioral issues went missing last week from the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Pablo Zaugg, 15, was last seen Tuesday in the 3900 block of North Kostner, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the area in the 4500 block of North Winchester, the 2300 block of West Sunnyside and the 2800 block of West Nelson.

Zaugg is described as a 6-foot, 165-pound white boy with a light complexion, hazel eyes and blonde hair, police said. He has high-risk behavioral issues.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.