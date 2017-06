Teen boy wounded in Gage Park shooting

A shell casing was found in the 4500 block of South Pulaski, where two men were shot early Monday, May 29, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A teenage boy was shot early Saturday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 15-year-old was in a vehicle at 2:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Campbell when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.