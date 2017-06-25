Teen boy wounded in West Pullman shooting

A teenage boy was wounded Sunday evening in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The 15-year-old was walking about 10 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Perry when two males approached him, according to Chicago Police. One of the males then opened fire, striking the boy in the left leg.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The boy was uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t provide further information, police said.