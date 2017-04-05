Teen charged with carjacking man at gunpoint near Wrigley

A teenage boy has been charged with carjacking a 56-year-old man at gunpoint Monday night near Wrigley Field in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

The victim was double-parked in traffic in a silver 2014 Honda Accord about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of West Newport when a dark car pulled in front of him and two teenage boys got out, according to Chicago Police. One of the teens, armed with a handgun, walked up and “forcibly removed” the man from the Honda.

One of the suspects rifled through the man’s pockets while the other got into the Honda and sped away east on Newport, police said. The other teen got back into the dark car and also drove off east on Newport. The victim was not injured.

Belmont District officers later spotted the stolen Honda in traffic and activated emergency lights to try to pull it over, police said. The driver sped away and eventually crashed the Honda into a parked car in the 500 block of West Briar.

The 16-year-old suspect got out of the car and led officers on a brief foot chase before he was taken into custody, police said. He was charged as a juvenile with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking while armed with a firearm. His name was not released because of his age.

Two other suspects are being sought in connection with the carjacking.