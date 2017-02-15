Teen charged with shooting outside Palatine Wal-Mart

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting and critically wounding a man last week outside a Wal-Mart in northwest suburban Palatine.

Giovanny Unzueta faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count count of aggravated battery with a firearm, both felonies, according to Palatine police. He was charged as an adult.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 to the store at 1555 N. Rand Rd. and found a 19-year-old man shot once in the face in the parking lot, police said.

He was conscious and was able to provide information to the officers, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he underwent surgery.

Police said the man, who does not have a gang affiliation, was a victim of mistaken identity. He has since been released from the hospital.

Unzueta, a known gang member, was identified as the shooter, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

Anyone with information should call police at (847) 359-9000; or crime stoppers at (847) 590-7867.