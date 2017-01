Teen critical after shooting in SW Side restaurant

A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., he was inside a restaurant in the 4000 block of West Ogden when he got into a fight with a group of people, according to Chicago Police.

Someone in the group pulled out a gun and shot the teen “numerous times,” police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. No one was in custody for the shooting.