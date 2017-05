Teen, man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man and a teenage boy were wounded Tuesday evening in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 16-year-old boy and 22-year-old man were shot about 6:03 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Rockwell, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the arm and leg, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the hand and took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in good condition.