Teen pulled from pool at Kennedy High School ‘extremely critical’

A teenage boy was pulled unresponsive from a pool Wednesday afternoon at a high school in the Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Crews responded to Kennedy High School at 6325 W. 56th St. and found the boy in the pool area, Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford said.

The boy, thought to be 15 or younger, had been in the pool but was pulled from the water before firefighters arrived, Langford said.

Paramedics performed CPR and took the boy to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn in “extremely critical” condition, Langford said.

Chicago Public Schools spokesman Michael Passman said crisis supporters are on their way to the school, but he didn’t provide any additional information.