Teen shot in back in Roseland

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back early Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

It happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 10800 block of South Wentworth, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, according to Chicago Police.

The circumstances of the attack were not immediately known. Area South detectives are investigating.