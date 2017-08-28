Teen throws loaded gun from car during traffic stop in Evanston

A loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun was recovered during a traffic stop Friday night in the 7400 block of Seeley Avenue in north suburban Evanston. | Evanston police

A 16-year-old Chicago boy threw a loaded gun into the trunk of a car during a traffic stop Friday night in north suburban Evanston.

About 10:55 p.m., detectives from the Tactical Unit spotted a sport utility vehicle in the 600 block of Howard Street with the rear registration light out and one of the passengers not wearing a seatbelt, according to Evanston police.

A traffic stop was conducted in the 7400 block of Seeley Avenue, police said. Officers saw the backseat passenger throw a handgun into the open rear trunk area of the vehicle.

The teen then tried to run away but was stopped by the detectives, police said. The loaded Glock .40 caliber was recovered.

The driver, a 34-year-old Evanston man, was given a traffic citation and the front-seat passenger, a 37-year-old Chicago man, was released without charges, police said.

The teen was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and taken to the cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago, police said.