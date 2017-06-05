Teen who allegedly drove shooters of ‘Miracle Cops’ in custody

Two Chicago Police officers were shot Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that wounded two Chicago police officers in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The man, who has not been charged, is the alleged driver of the vehicle in which the shooters were riding.

The attack occurred in just after 9 p.m. when someone opened fired on an unmarked police van with an AR-15 assault rifle, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Additional arrests in the case were “imminent,” Guglielmi said early Saturday evening.

The officers were in plainclothes inside the van at 43rd Street and Ashland Avenue while “conducting a follow-up investigation to a previous incident” that happened near that intersection, Police Supt. Anthony Johnson said.

Police believe the van was followed to the location before the shooting.

That’s when at least one vehicle pulled up, and people inside started shooting at the officers, riddling the van with bullets, Johnson said.

One officer was hit in the arm and hip an the other was more seriously injured with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. Both were expected to survive.

After the shooting, a massive manhunt was launched across the South Side and that investigators recovered two guns, police said.

“Make no mistake,” a visibly angered Johnson said Tuesday night at Stroger Hospital where the officers were being treated. “We will find the people responsible for this.”

