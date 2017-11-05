Teenage boy among 2 shot in Austin

Two people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy, Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Just before 3 p.m., they were in the 800 block of North Waller when three people pulled up in a tan vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle drove off heading south on Waller.

The 15-year-old was shot in the lower right leg, and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and upper right thigh, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Both their conditions were stabilized.