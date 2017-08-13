Teenage boy charged with driving stolen vehicle in Beach Park

A teenage boy was charged with driving a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning in north suburban Beach Park.

About 11 a.m., a deputy pulled over the 17-year-old as he drove a stolen vehicle in the 39200 block of Aberdeen Lane, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. The boy was taken into custody and petitioned to the Lake County Juvenile Court System on the charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility to await juvenile court proceedings, police said.