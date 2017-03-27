Teenage boy charged with firing shots in West Englewood

A teenage boy was charged with firing a gun Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Police responded about 6:50 p.m. to a Shot Spotter Alert in the 6700 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago Police.

Officers in the Englewood District gathered a description of the suspect, who was then found in the 6800 block of South Wood, where a weapon was recovered, police said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. His name was withheld because he’s a juvenile.