Police: Teenage boy shot to death in Jeffery Manor

A 16-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the South Side. | NVP Video

A 16-year-old boy died after being shot early Saturday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

He was outside at 3:27 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 96th Street when he was shot in the upper-right chest, police said.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 4:10 a.m., police said.

No one was in custody.