Teenage boy struck by bullet shot into air like firework in NW Indiana

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the air like a firework Saturday in northwest Indiana.

The boy was playing basketball with a group of children about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of Harrison Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, when he suddenly fell down, according to a statement from Hammond police.

Witnesses thought the boy had a seizure and called an ambulance, police said. At the hospital, it was determined that he was struck by a falling bullet that was shot into the sky by someone nearby.

He was later flown to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The police department reminds residents that it is illegal to discharge a firearm within city limits.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at (219) 852-2988 or Detective Sgt. Mark Ferry at (219) 852-2991.