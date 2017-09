Teenage girl among 2 shot in Austin

Two people were shot, including a teenage girl, Tuesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 11:55 p.m., the 17-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 800 block of North Leclaire when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was shot in the right foot, and the man was shot in the right arm, police said. They were both were taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.