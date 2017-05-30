Teenage girl missing from Little Village

A teenage girl has been reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Cynthia Gonzalez, 17, was last seen Saturday in the 2800 block of South Trumbull, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Gonzalez was described as a Hispanic girl standing 4-foot-11 and weighing 103 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray crop top shirt, ripped navy blue jeans and white Converse gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.