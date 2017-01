Teenage girl, son reported missing from Ashburn return home

A 15-year-old girl and her 1-month-old son who were reported missing from the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood in November have been found.

Makayla Bennett-Poindexter was last seen Nov. 22 in the 8000 block of South Maplewood, according to Chicago Police. She is believed to be with her 1-month-old son, Caleb Bennett.

Police said Tuesday morning that Makayla had returned home and was no longer considered missing.