Teenage sisters reported missing from Cragin

Teenage sisters have been reported missing from the Northwest Side Cragin neighborhood.

Fatima Jimenez, 15, and her 13-year-old sister Kary Jimenez were missing from the 4900 block of West George Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

More information, including when they were last seen and physical descriptions of the sisters, wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.