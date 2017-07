Teenager hurt in Roseland drive-by shooting

A teenager was wounded early Saturday in a Far South Side Roseland neighborhood drive-by shooting.

The 15-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 2 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle drove by in the 11400 block of South Harvard and shot at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn to be treated for a graze wound to the head, police said. His condition was stabilized.