Teenager shot in Park Forest

A teenager was shot Tuesday evening in south suburban Park Forest.

An on-duty police officer was several blocks away when the teen was shot about 7:10 p.m. at Shabbona Drive and Sauk Trail, according to a statement from the Park Forest Police Department. The scene was “quickly secured.”

The teenager’s injuries were not thought to be-life-threatening, police said.

“Because this is an active investigation, additional information is not being released at this time,” the statement said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 748-1309.