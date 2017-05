Teenager wounded in East Side shooting

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in an East Side neighborhood shooting early Monday on the Far South Side.

At 1:49 a.m., the teenager was the front seat passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 10600 block of South Ewing when someone in a silver car fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

The teenager showed up at Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.