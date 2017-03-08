Texas man dies after crash in northwest Indiana

A Texas man died early Tuesday following a crash in northwest Indiana.

Hector Hernandez, 82, was involved in a crash in the 200 block of Tower Road in Valparaiso, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Further information about the crash, including when it happened, was not immediately known.

Hernandez was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Thursday found Hernandez died from complications of blunt force injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.