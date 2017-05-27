Texas woman crashes stolen SUV in NW Indiana

A Texas woman is facing a felony charge after she crashed a stolen SUV Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

Vienna Christine Ali, 34, was driving the 2009 Ford Edge at 4:09 a.m., heading west on I-94 near the Warnke Road overpass in Michigan City, Indiana, when she crossed from the left lane through the right lane and hit the rumble strips, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

She then overcorrected and lost control of the Ford, which went right onto the grassy shoulder and rolled over multiple times, police said. Ali and her passenger, a 44-year-old Texas man, were both wearing seat belts at the time and were taken to St. Anthony Health in Michigan City with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigators checked the Ford’s VIN and discovered that it had been reported stolen from Texas on May 18th, according to police. Ali, of Carrollton, Texas, was released from the hospital and taken into police custody. She was charged with a felony count of auto theft and taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

The passenger was not charged and was also released from the hospital, police said.