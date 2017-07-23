That stinks! Man seeking dropped phone falls in trash chute

Emergency personnel respond to a call from a man who was stuck in a trash chute early Sunday in Washington. | Vito Maggiolo/DC Fire and EMS Department via AP

WASHINGTON — A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up in a stinky situation, tumbling into a building’s trash chute where he had to be rescued.

The man was throwing out trash at an apartment building when he thought he dropped the cellphone in the chute. The man leaned in to check and fell inside, said Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the Washington, D.C., fire department.

Maggiolo said the man was able to call 911 from inside the trash chute around 3 a.m. Sunday, though it wasn’t clear what phone he used. A video posted online shows firefighter rescue crews pumping fresh air down the chute to the man through a hose. They eventually hauled him out using a harness.

Maggiolo said the man didn’t appear hurt and was released on the scene.