The last squeal: popular Italian market, sausage vendor to close

Brandon Lionberg, of Rosario's, watches as co-owner, Kathy Salus rolls up some Italian Sausage for waiting customers during the morning rush. The family owned and operated business will be closing after 61 years. |Leslie Adkins/For the Sun-Times

The low-slung brick building sits beneath a giant billboard with a limited-time offer on breast enlargements.

It looks like a place that might make bottle caps, pencils or perhaps toe nail clippers. But then Rosario’s Italian Foods — which is closing after 61 years in business — has never been about the building.

Walk through the steel-and-glass front doors, and the smells of fennel seed, dried parsley and garlic greet you. Snapshots of Kathy Salus’ children, grandchildren — and her customers’ kids plaster the walls behind the counter. A faded map of the United States is smothered in pushpins — evidence of the pilgrimages customers make to reach this gritty intersection at 86th and South Pulaski.

Customers have been coming to Rosario’s in the Ashburn neighborhood — often lining up outside before the store opens — for its Italian and Polish sausages, the meatballs, spaghetti sauce and lasagna. They put in special orders for baptisms, communions and confirmations.

“They love what we make,” said Kathy Salus, 73, a plaintive echo in her voice, as she prepares for her final days here. “Natural beef — no preservatives. You can feed it to your family and never worry about MSG. . . . .Our sausage is coarse ground. You see what you’re eating. That’s what people come for.”

But not in the numbers they once did. Everyone cooked at home in 1955, when Salus’ parents opened a little Italian grocery next to the railroad tracks at 63rd and Hamilton [the store moved to its current location in 1965]. The rent was $60 a month.

These days, more people eat out and they’re less interested in fresh meat, said Salus, who took over the business with her husband, Larry, when her father died in 1978.

“People say, ‘How do you cook sausage?’ We’re forever giving people instructions. Other people come in and say, ‘Oh my God, this smells like my grandmother’s kitchen.’ And we’re really proud of that,” Salus said. “That means the world to us.”

Except that this grandmother’s kitchen has an oven in back that can handle 1,800 pounds of beef. Sausages are made in 20- or 30-pound batches. One of two sausage grinders — one for Polish, the other for Italian — rumbles to life on one particular morning last week. Salus’ son, Robert, is hacking fat from an 18-pound round of beef. His four-year-old son, Rosario, wearing an apron and washing his hands, is preparing to help out with the orders that have come pouring in as customers learn of the store’s waning days. [Salus expects to cook about 5,000 pounds of beef in the last week of business].

All of Salus’ three children and six grandchildren grew up with the smell of spaghetti sauce lingering in their clothes long after they’d left the store for the day. The business paid for three college educations.

Kathy Salus’ granddaughters used to ride a pedal car through the store.

“I’d be waiting on a customer, and I’d be rear-ended by a little car,” Salus recalled with a smile.

As a boy, Salus’ son Robert used to float a toy boat in a water trough normally used to cool gravy.

Salus knows it’s going to be difficult to say goodbye to the only life she’s ever known with her husband.

“This is going to be hard for me,” she says. “I have my parents’ income tax returns from 1943. I can’t let go.”

But she knows it’s time. Her kids have always been happy to help out, but they all have busy careers of their own.

“This morning, I almost cried,” she said. “I’m happy that we’re going to have this time together. I met my husband when I was 12. He was a neighbor.”

Officially, the store’s last day is New Year’s Eve. But she says, almost wistfully, that the place will actually stay open until all of the stock is gone.

Paul Ferenzi, 57, was in one day last week, picking up some of that stock — the meatballs, Italian sausage and beef he’s loved for 35 years.

“They’ve got the best homemade Italian food I’ve tasted,” said Ferenzi, who lives in Orland Hills, but grew up near the store. “I’m going to miss this place when it closes.”

And what happens when Ferenzi and others have carted out the last of the lasagna, the white clam sauce, the Italian sausages?

“We have a boat,” Salus says. “We see it about once a week. It never goes anywhere. . . .Maybe we’ll go for a boat ride. Wouldn’t that be something?!”