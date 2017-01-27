THE WATCHDOGS: The most violent police beat in Chicago

Police officers stand in the 3700 block of West Polk, where three other officers were shot in March 2016. | Sam Charles / Sun-Times

John Hosey Jr. was driving in Homan Square on Aug. 8 when he was killed.

Nearby officers heard the gunshots, at least five of them, coming from the area of Grenshaw and Central Park. Soon after, they found Hosey unresponsive in a vacant lot in the middle of the 3500 block of West Grenshaw. He lived about a half mile west of where he was shot.

Spent bullet casings and broken glass were found about 150 east of his body. The car he was driving had crashed into another vehicle about 400 feet east of the casings and glass.

Hosey, a 28-year-old Traveling Vice Lord with more than a dozen drug-related arrests to his name, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital about 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead an hour later. No arrests have been made in his case.

Last year, stories similar to Hosey’s were common. But even for 2016, a year more violent than any Chicago had seen since the mid-90s, Beat 1133 stood out.

Last year the beat saw 16 murders; Forty-five nonfatal shootings left 55 people wounded; Three Chicago Police officers were shot; and three more people killed by Chicago Police.

Over the course of 2016, the area bounded by Jackson, Roosevelt, Homan and Springfield — ½ square mile — saw more instances of gun violence than any other of the Chicago Police Department’s 303 beats, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis of police data.

While the area’s violent crime is on the upswing, local leaders and community groups are working to put down roots in the area and reach out to those who may be prone or subject to violence.

The beat’s 2016 violence totals dwarfed those of 2015. The 16 murders last year were more than it saw in the previous five years combined. Three of 2016 murders have ended in arrest. Since 2000, the beat had not seen more than eight murders in a year, police records show.

The 45 nonfatal shootings were far and away the most in a single year since 2000, and more than twice as many as in 2015. Arrests have been made in four cases, according to police records.

“While violence anywhere is unquestionably unacceptable, this rise in violence, including that in the 11th District, is a direct result of the vast number of illegal firearms in circulation in Chicago and lack of accountability for gun offenders who carry them to inflict harm in our communities,” said Frank Giancamilli, a police department spokesman.

Giancamilli added that, while the department confiscated more than 8,300 illegal guns throughout the city in 2016, it is bolstering technological efforts to stem shootings.

“CPD is in the process of investing in expanding ShotSpotter technology throughout the 11th District for full district coverage to help CPD respond to shooting incidents faster, and are adding additional 27 pod cameras in targeted areas to enhance the resources available in solving cases,” he said.

As violence skyrocketed, arrests for crimes related to heroin — long the scourge of the West Side — took a nosedive in 2016, according to police records.

Beat 1133 saw 125 arrests for heroin-related offenses, mostly possession, is 2016. The previous year had 291, while 2014 had 329 arrests.

Giancamilli said the drop in heroin arrests is a result of police steering drug users toward treatment, as opposed to arresting them. About 30 people so far have agreed to enter treatment, the Sun-Times reported this week.

“We have begun implementing programs to divert low-risk, nonviolent drug offenders into treatment programs instead of arrest and incarceration, allowing our officers to help focus our enforcement efforts and limited criminal justice resources on those with the greatest propensity to commit violence in our communities,” Giancamilli said.

In recent years, the Eisenhower Expressway, which runs through Beat 1133, has been dubbed “The Heroin Highway” because of how accessible it makes the drug to both city and suburban customers.

In 2015, state or federal drug charges were brought against 42 people for their alleged roles in supplying and distributing heroin around West Grenshaw and Independence.

Investigators even included a photo in a federal criminal complaint spanning more than 200 pages. They said the photo depicts a line of people waiting to get their hands on heroin in the 3700 block of West Grenshaw.

The drop in arrests for heroin is not limited to 1133. In each police beat surrounding 1133, heroin arrests were down anywhere from 15 to 70 percent from 2015 to 2016, records show.

The Sun-Times reported last month that overall arrests across the city were down 28 percent in 2016 compared to the year before.

Ald. Michael Scott’s 24th Ward covers most of Beat 1133. He said that, while the heroin trade does drive some of the violence in the area, a lack of resources also plays a role.

“The resources that would ordinarily be in any other community are not here in the 24th Ward,” Scott said. “The young men and women would much rather have job training to provide for their families. I’m sure they’d rather pick up a trade than pick up a gun.”

Bringing in a new commercial development to the intersection of Roosevelt and Kostner — not far from Homan Square — is part of his plan to bolster economic activity in the area, which, he said, could help curb the violence.

“I’ve been a resident here all my life and I’ve never been afforded the opportunity to walk up and down the street, around restaurants and small businesses where the community feels whole,” Scott said. “That’s what we’re working towards in my administration.”

Phase 1 of construction is set to begin in the Spring.

However, a new economic driver in the area would not cure all of Homan Square’s ills, Scott said. There is a strong feeling of distrust between residents and law enforcement.

Even before the Department of Justice released a report of police practices, he said that officers may be more hesitant in arresting someone because of new attention to the department since the release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

“The police, in some cases, feel they’re being scrutinized very heavily when they come out to protect and serve,” Scott said. “Sometimes they’re more apprehensive in their arrest procedure.”

“We have, I think, still a lot of animosity that has been built up against the police and there’s a long way to go to repair that trust,” Scott said. “Superintendent [Eddie] Johnson has taken great steps to attempt to do that.”

Last November, police fatally shot 37-year-old Cleotha Mitchell at Harrison and Central Park after officers saw him shoot two other people, one fatally, police said.

Seven months earlier, police shot and killed 16-year-old Pierre Loury. In a federal lawsuit, his family alleges the teen was in a car that was pulled over by police in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw. Loury got out of the car and ran, and the officers pursued him until he reached a fence and began to climb over it. That’s when, his family’s lawsuit alleges, an officer shot Loury in the torso and killed him.

Speaking after the release of the DOJ report, Loury’s great aunt, Arewa Karen Winters, said the teen’s family wanted video of the shooting released, but it was withheld because Loury was a minor.

“We wanted his video released, but they would not, even at our request,” Winters said. “You couldn’t see what happened, but there was some suspicious things that we saw with our own eyes and we wanted the community to see what we saw. We want to know why in a matter of 10 minutes there were over 100 white officers in that alley where the scene happened.”

On its website, the Independent Police Review says records related to Loury’s shooting are indeed being withheld because of his age and would only be released with a court order.

On March 14, three Chicago Police officers were shot during a drug investigation in the 3700 block of West Polk, police said at the time. Officers opened fire on the man, 29-year-old Lamar Harris, and he was dead at the scene. Harris, a member of the Traveling Vice Lords who lived in west suburban Forest Park, had seven felony convictions and 43 arrests on his record, police said.

The Uhlich Children’s Advantage Network, UCAN, built and moved into the sprawling Nichols Center at 3605 W. Fillmore — in the heart of Beat 1133 — last year in an effort to quell the area’s violence and improve the overall quality of life for its residents.

The more than 145-year-old organization works to provide counseling, mentoring, violence intervention and other services, primarily those people between 12 and 24 years old, according staff members.

The organization, which subsists on public grants and private donations, currently works with 110 local residents.

The program is voluntary and most of those receiving mentoring are brought in through community outreach, according to Norman Livingston Kerr, UCAN’s Vice President of Violence Prevention Services.

Kerr said about 90 percent of all cases have experienced some for of post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of exposure to violence.

“It plays a role because they really don’t know that they’re experiencing PTSD,” Kerr said. “They know something has happened but they don’t know how it affects them.”

UCAN uses its “Life Experience Profile” to assess a person’s traumatic history, which can guide their counseling in the future.

“This is vital information,” Kerr said. “If you know the history of some of the young people that you’re dealing with then the behavior makes more sense.”

“It’s not something you have to live with forever,” he added. “Our vision is youth who’ve suffered trauma can become our future leaders. We strongly believe that it can be addressed and it can be turned around.”