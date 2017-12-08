Thieves target Dodge Caravans on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents after several Dodge Caravans were stolen since last month on the Northwest Side.

One or more thieves have been targeting and stealing Caravans from years between 2000 and 2006, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts have occurred:

About 10 a.m. July 1 in the 2700 block of North Lamon;

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. July 1 in the 4500 block of West Deming;

Between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 4 in the 4500 block of West Wrightwood;

About 5:30 p.m. July 5 in the 2400 block of North Kilpatrick;

Between midnight and 7 a.m. July 14 in the 5000 block of West Drummond;

Between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 27 in the 2500 block of North Kilpatrick;

Between 7:48 p.m. Aug. 1 and 7 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood;

Between 9 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5:40 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 3000 block of North Kilpatrick; and

Between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 4900 block of West Altgeld.

In one of the incidents, a witness reported seeing a group of at least six males trying to steal a vehicle, but further descriptions of the suspects were not available, police said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 744-8263.