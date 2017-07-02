Threat closes Lake County Government Center in Crown Point

A threat has closed the Lake County Government Center in northwest Indiana until further notice.

About noon, the Lake County prosecutor’s office received a telephone call during which someone made a threat concerning the government center at 2293 Main St. in Crown Point, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff John Buncich ordered all civilians to evacuate the government center as a precautionary measure until sheriff’s police complete a search of the buildings and grounds.

The government center will remain closed until further notice, according to the sheriff’s office.