Three charged with robbing Des Plaines gas station at knifepoint

Three Chicago residents have been charged with robbing a gas station in northwest suburban Des Plaines at knifepoint Monday morning.

Ahmed Fathi, 27, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery; Samantha Perez, 24, was charged with armed robbery; and Ayham Alamawi, 24, was also charged with armed robbery, according to Des Plaines police.

At 8:02 a.m. Monday, Fathi and Perez entered the Marathon station at 1222 Lee St. in Des Plaines. Fathi pulled a knife on the clerk and demanded cash from the register, police said. The clerk fought back and suffered superficial cuts to his face.

Fathi was able to open the register and take cash, then he and Perez ran out, police said. The clerk was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Detectives identified Fathi and Perez as suspects and conducted surveillance at their homes, but were unable to find them, police said.

On Tuesday, Fathi and Perez were taken into custody in Glenview after committing another robbery, police said. They were also identified as suspects in armed robberies in Chicago and Schaumburg.

Alamawi transported Fathi and Perez to the robbery, police said.