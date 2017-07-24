Three Chicagoans charged with robberies, carjackings in Hammond

Three Chicagoans were charged with a string of robberies and carjackings that happened last week in northwest Indiana, and a fourth has been identified.

On Tuesday, four black males robbed two men in their 60s in Hammond, Indiana, stealing their vehicles, phones and wallets, according to Hammond police. The group also robbed a female at an ATM in Calumet City.

After releasing video and photos of the crimes, community members began calling in with information about the suspects, police said. Detectives from Hammond and Calumet City then worked together, taking three of the four suspects into custody.

“All four of these young men are from Chicago,” John Doughty, chief of Hammond police said in a statement. “This is another example of the imported crime affecting our local communities.”

Keyshawn Lofton, 16, and Ryan Payne, 23, were charged Friday with two counts of armed robbery, one count of robbery causing injury, and two counts of auto theft, police said. A 15-year-old suspect was also taken into custody, but charges against him were pending due to his age.

The fourth suspect has been identified, and is still at large, police said. Police released his photo, but he wasn’t identified. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Hammond police at (219) 852-2981.