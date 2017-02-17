Three family members and another man were killed in a car crash on Northwest Highway in DesPlaines Thursday night.

Kevin Crawford, 52, Anita Crawford, 50, and their 20-year-old daughter, Kirsten Crawford, were killed when a speeding Mercedes-Benz slammed into their Chevrolet Impala, Des Plaines police said.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 21-year-old Piotr Rog, also died, authorities said…READ MORE

 