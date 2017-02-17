Three family members, man killed in Des Plaines car crash

evin Crawford, right, Kristen Crawford, back row second from right, and Anita Crawford, third from the right in red, were killed when a speeding car struck their car Thursday night in Des Plaines. The other children pictured were not in the car. They are Hailee Crawford, far left, and Christian Crawford, middle with glasses. Photo courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago.

Three family members and another man were killed in a car crash on Northwest Highway in DesPlaines Thursday night.

Kevin Crawford, 52, Anita Crawford, 50, and their 20-year-old daughter, Kirsten Crawford, were killed when a speeding Mercedes-Benz slammed into their Chevrolet Impala, Des Plaines police said.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 21-year-old Piotr Rog, also died, authorities said…READ MORE