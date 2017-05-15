Three garage burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of three garage burglaries this month in the Portage Park, Albany Park and Avondale neighborhoods.

A person forcibly entered the garages through a side door and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 6:45 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. May 2 in the 3300 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue;

• at 9 a.m. May 3 in the 5100 block of North Kildare Avenue; and

• between 8 p.m. May 5 and 8:30 a.m. May 6 in the 2900 block of West Roscoe Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.