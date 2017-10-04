Three recent burglaries have been reported in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.
The burglars gained entrance into homes and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• at 9:30 a.m. April 4 in the 2800 block of South Throop;
• between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. April 6 in the 2600 block of South Loomis Street; and
• between the hours of 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. April 6 in the 2900 block of South Elias Court.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.