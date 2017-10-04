Three home burglaries reported in Bridgeport

Three recent burglaries have been reported in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

The burglars gained entrance into homes and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 9:30 a.m. April 4 in the 2800 block of South Throop;

• between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. April 6 in the 2600 block of South Loomis Street; and

• between the hours of 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. April 6 in the 2900 block of South Elias Court.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.