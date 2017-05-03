Three home burglaries reported in McKinley Park

Three home burglaries were reported in a three-day stretch in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The burglar breaks into residences and steals property, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.

The burglaries happened:

at 11 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 3600 block of South Hamilton;

between 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 3700 block of South Wolcott; and

at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 3700 block of South Hermitage.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.