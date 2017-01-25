Three injured in South Deering crash

Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The vehicle was heading east in the 3200 block of East 106th Street at 10:26 a.m. when it struck a pole at a railroad crossing, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was later taken into custody and charges are pending.

Two passengers, both women in their 20s, were taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.