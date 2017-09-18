Three men shot, one killed, outside Waukegan apartment complex

Three men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning outside an apartment complex in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex in the 600 block of Pickus Court, according to Waukegan police.

Police found three men outside the building, all suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper identified him as 34-year-old Brian Hopkins of Gurnee. His next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy have confirmed he died of a gunshot wound, toxicology test results are pending.

The other two victims, males in their late 20s, were taken to hospitals, police said. One was suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other man’s condition was not disclosed. Both are Waukegan residents.

The police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident, and “following up on many leads,” according to police.

Anyone with information should call the police Tip-Line at (847) 360-9001.