Three men wounded in separate Gary shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings over the weekend in Gary, Indiana.

The most recent shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday near 5th Avenue and Clark Road, Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. An 18-year-old man was shot once in the hip and once in the leg, and taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake for treatment.

The victim did not provide any information about who shot him, Pawlak said. Investigators discovered that the victim, Elijah Nolan, had an active Lake County arrest warrant for robbery and armed robbery and he was taken into custody.

Earlier Sunday, a man was shot near 10th Avenue and Clay Street, Pawlak said. About 4:15 p.m., officers discovered a 33-year-old man shot in the left leg. He was also taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake.

The victim told investigators an argument broke out between two men, one of whom retrieved a gun, Pawlak said. The man fired the gun one time, striking the 33-year-old. The victim described the shooter as a black man in his 40s, about 5-foot-9 with a medium build.

About 5:15 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man showed up at Methodist Southlake Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand, Pawlak said. Officers responded to the hospital and the victim told them he was near Ridge Road and Van Buren Street when a male tried to rob him in the alley. The victim fought with the male, and during the struggle he was shot in the hand. He did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Gary Police Department tip-line at (866) 274-6347.