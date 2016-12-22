Three pedestrians struck by minivan in Park Ridge

Three pedestrians were struck by a minivan Thursday morning in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

The man, woman and girl were crossing the intersection of Northwest Highway and Glenview Avenue in the crosswalk when they were struck by a minivan about 8:30 a.m., according to Park Ridge police.

All three were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the minivan was not injured and stopped at the scene, police said.

The driver was issued two traffic citations for failing to yield to pedestrians and disobeying a crossing guard, police said. The investigation is ongoing.