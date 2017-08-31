Three people shot in Austin

Three people were shot Thursday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 10:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Central Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

One male victim was shot twice in the abdomen; another male victim was shot in the lower face, left shoulder and thigh; and a third male victim was shot in the right hand, police said.

All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The victim condition of the victim shot in the hand was stabilized; while the other two were in serious condition. Their ages weren’t immediately available.