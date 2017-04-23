3 robberies reported in Back of the Yards

Police are warning South Side residents after a few people were robbed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood this month.

One or two people approached victims and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Area Central detectives.

The robberies happened:

about 7 a.m. on April 13 in the 1400 block of West 47th Street;

about 11:15 p.m. on April 15 in the 4700 block of South Justine Street; and

about 11:50 a.m. on April 22 in the 3900 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The robbers were described as 5-foot-7 to 6-foot black men between 18 and 30 years old and weighing 130–160 pounds, police said. One robber possibly had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.