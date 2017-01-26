Three Southwest Side stores have been robbed at gunpoint this month in the West Lawn and Ashburn neighborhoods.
The suspects entered the stores armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.
The robberies happened:
- at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3700 block of West 79th Street;
- at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 7000 block of South Pulaski; and
- at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of West 79th Street.
The first suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and 140 to 190 pounds, police said. The second suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and 140 to 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.