Three Southwest Side stores robbed at gunpoint this month

Three Southwest Side stores have been robbed at gunpoint this month in the West Lawn and Ashburn neighborhoods.

The suspects entered the stores armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.

The robberies happened:

at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3700 block of West 79th Street;

at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 7000 block of South Pulaski; and

at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of West 79th Street.

The first suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and 140 to 190 pounds, police said. The second suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and 140 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.