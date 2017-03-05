Three teens rob Elmhurst yoga studio

Three teenagers robbed a yoga studio Monday evening in west suburban Elmhurst.

At 6:50 p.m., the teens entered Yoga by Degrees at 1042 S. York St. and asked to use the bathroom, according to Elmhurst police.

While the attendant was distracted, one of the teens opened the unlocked cash drawer and removed cash, police said. They then ran out the front door and headed south.

All three suspects were described as black teens, police said. One was about 6-foot, with a thin build and wearing dark jeans; the second was about 5-foot-8 and wearing a sweatshirt with a purple hood and dark jeans; the third was between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, wearing dark jeans.

Anyone with information should call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.