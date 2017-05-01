Three wounded in Maywood shootings in December

Three people were wounded in two separate shootings in west suburban Maywood in late December.

About 2 a.m. on Dec. 25, a person was shot in the shoulder in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue, Maywood Police Commander Theodore Yancy said. The shooting might have been domestic-related.

Two days earlier, two people were shot in the 400 block of South 13th Avenue, Yancy said. One person was shot in the hip and shoulder, and the other was shot in the right arm.

Yancy said none of the wounds were thought to be life-threatening. He declined to provide the victims’ ages and genders because the shooting remain under investigation.