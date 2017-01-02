Tillers confirmed Secretary of State: Durbin, Duckworth vote no

Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. on Monday backed away from any challenge to the new president, saying he will support Tillerson despite reservations about the former Exxon Mobil CEO. | J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press file photo

WASHINGTON – The Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State on Wednesday, with Illinois Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth voting no.

Durbin said in a statement, “Election Day 2016 is a day that will live in cyber infamy—the result of a hostile foreign power intentionally attacking our democracy to influence the outcome of the presidential election. I have said repeatedly that this act of cyber warfare must not go unanswered, so I was deeply disturbed that Mr. Tillerson showed so little concern, and offered no plan to respond or hold Russia accountable.

“Secretary Tillerson’s close personal and business ties with President Putin give me no confidence that he would be an effective force in America’s dealings with Russia. There have even been reports that this Administration is considering dropping sanctions against Russia. There is bipartisan opposition to that idea in Congress, which will conduct vigorous oversight of the State Department.”