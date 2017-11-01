Tillerson says Putin would have known of hacking

Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, says it’s a “fair assumption” Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about Moscow’s meddling in America’s 2016 presidential election.

Tillerson is telling the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he’s not privy to the detailed intelligence about Russia’s hacking. But he says he read the declassified report released last week about Russia’s interference.

Tillerson says in response to a question from Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, he would not describe Putin as a “war criminal.”

Rubio says Russia’s support for Syrian President Bashar Assad and bombing in Aleppo should not make it hard to say that Putin is responsible for war crimes.

Rubio has said he has “serious concerns” about Tillerson as America’s top diplomat.